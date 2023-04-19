Big Ben Vs The Void: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

“Playfully bleak and joyously absurd,” Big Ben versus The Void asks us what it means to be human when you’re the last one left.

While lockdowns might have made some of us feel like there wasn’t a world outside our apartments, for Ben, that’s actually true. It’s just him and his Amazon Alexa. Outside there is nothing but climate apocalypse as far as the eye can see. Using puppetry, storytelling and technology, this phenomenal team of young theatre-makers are asking the big questions about how it is possible to “have humanity in crisis”.

When: Friday, April 28, 2023, until Saturday, May 6, 2023, 7.30 pm-8.30 pm. Additional 2 pm Matinee on Saturdays, no show on Mondays.

Where: The Motley Bauhaus, 118 Elgin Street, Carlton