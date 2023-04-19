Big Ben Vs The Void: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
Tamuz Ellazam
April 19, 2023
Big Ben Vs The Void: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
“Playfully bleak and joyously absurd,” Big Ben versus The Void asks us what it means to be human when you’re the last one left.
While lockdowns might have made some of us feel like there wasn’t a world outside our apartments, for Ben, that’s actually true. It’s just him and his Amazon Alexa. Outside there is nothing but climate apocalypse as far as the eye can see.  Using puppetry, storytelling and technology, this phenomenal team of young theatre-makers are asking the big questions about how it is possible to “have humanity in crisis”.
When: Friday, April 28, 2023, until Saturday, May 6, 2023, 7.30 pm-8.30 pm. Additional 2 pm Matinee on Saturdays, no show on Mondays.
Where: The Motley Bauhaus, 118 Elgin Street, Carlton
Tickets: $20-$32

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

The Beastie Girls Die: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
April 19, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

The Beastie Girls Die: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne Scene Stage What's on
Beers for Queers: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
April 18, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Beers for Queers: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne Scene What's on
Whoa Alyssa! 5: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
April 18, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Whoa Alyssa! 5: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne Stage What's on
BICONIC Drag Night: What’s On In Queer Sydney
April 17, 2023 | Bronte Nicholls

BICONIC Drag Night: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Scene Sydney What's on
Country Banana Cabaret: What’s On In Queer Sydney
April 17, 2023 | Bronte Nicholls

Country Banana Cabaret: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Stage Sydney What's on
Drink And Draw With A Drag Queen: What’s On In Queer Sydney
April 17, 2023 | Bronte Nicholls

Drink And Draw With A Drag Queen: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Scene Sydney What's on