Blanc De Blanc Encore: Pride Guide 2024

Scene Sydney What's on
Jasmine Simmons
February 9, 2024
Blanc De Blanc Encore: Pride Guide 2024
Image: Blanc de Blanc Encore Cast: Image from Facebook page

The creative team at Strut & Fret presents the five-star extravaganza – Blanc de Blanc Encore. The smash-hit show sold out the Sydney Opera House in 2019, and most recently the Grand Electric In Surry Hills last year.

Blanc de Blanc Encore is extending its season, so get ready for the same seductive and risque show with dazzling new surprises. The acclaimed international cast will provide audiences with an intoxicating Gatsby-esque ride that will not be forgotten.

When: Currently showing weekly, Wednesday through Saturday

Where: The Grand Electric, 199 Cleveland Street



