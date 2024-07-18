BONEZ Queer Party presents the My Chemical Romance Ball – their annual Queer as Fuck celebration of the iconic emo band. Expect a Black Parade of alternative brilliance!

My Chemical Romance all night long

DJ’s will be playing My Chemical Romance, plus all the best emo, alt, heavy and punk – all night long.

Also featured will be drag + sideshows, merch giveaways, and a Best Dressed runway.

On hand for entertainment will be Theresa Problem (Naarm), Silas Again Walker, Vandoll, Winter Greene (Naarm), Choking Hazard and London Bridge.

Candy by Keito Anstee will be on sale at the event, fundraising for gender-affirming health care with their incredible jewellery.

The tribute party lands in Sydney in July and Melbourne in August.

BONEZ Queer Party: safe events with punk rock sensibilities

BONEZ parties are a safe and inclusive space, organised by queer people for queer people. Inappropriate behaviour will not be tolerated.

“We’re excited for this because we are celebrating the most iconic Emo band that’s had an incredible impact on a lot of LGBTQI+ people, My Chemical Romance,” said BONEZ Director Sunny Dial.

“We are taking the My Chemical Romance ball to Sydney and Melbourne.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐙 (@bonezqueerparty)

“Events like this are so important for the LGBTQIA+ community because there aren’t enough spaces for Queer people in Australia that are outside of the mainstream,” Dial explains.

“BONEZ Alternative Queer Party was created to celebrate and bring together members of the LGBTIQA+ community in a high energy event with a unique punk rock sensibility.

“It’s a sacred space for Queer people to listen to heavy music, to see Alternative Drag and Sideshow and to express themselves in a safe and inclusive environment.”

Sydney

Date: Saturday 20th July 2024

Time: 9pm-2am

Venue: The Imperial Hotel (Basement)

Address: 35 Erskineville Road, Erskineville NSW 2043

18+ Only

Tickets: $24.61 – find tickets here.

Melbourne

Date: Saturday 10th August 2024

Time: 9pm-2am

Venue: Stay Gold

Address: 193 Sydney Road, Brunswick VIC 3056

18+ Only

Tickets: $29.60 – find tickets here.