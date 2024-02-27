BONEZ: Queers to the Front!

Beloved alternative Queer music event legends BONEZ will be hosting a four-city tour in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney this April, with killer lineups in every state! Starting on Friday, April 12 in Brisbane/Meanjin, followed by Sydney/Eora on Saturday, April 13, before hitting Adelaide/Kaurna on Saturday, April 20 and Melbourne/Naarm on the following Saturday, April 27. Join Art Simone, The Beautiful Monument and Ruby Slippers across all performances, as well as Theresa Problem (Bris/Melb/Syd), A Swift Farewell (Melb/Syd) and Xai (Adl/Melb), and special guests to be announced!

When: April 27, 2024, 3 pm – 3 am.

Where: The Penny Black, 420 Sydney Road, Brunswick

Tickets: $33.08–$43.66

Accessibility: The Penny Black is wheelchair accessible.

**This event is 18+ only, photo ID required.**