Bottomless Brunch And Drag Show: Spritz Or Swallow

Josh Kerwick
June 18, 2024
Bottomless Brunch And Drag Show: Spritz Or Swallow
Image: Supplied

Treat yourself to two hours of frocking good fun every Sunday on the Burdekin Rooftop! Sydney’s best bottomless brunch and drag show, Spritz or Swallow delivers fabulous entertainment, delicious food, and an endless flow of bubbly, mimosas and more – all at an amazing value.

Hosted by drag queen royalty, this is sure to be your next #SundayFunday with friends, killer date idea, or quality time with mum and dad. If it’s raining, we head inside and the show goes on!

Where? Burdekin Hotel, 2 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst NSW
When? Every Sunday, 1pm
How much? $69 or $99pp

Get more info about Burdekin’s Bottomless Brunch here.

 

