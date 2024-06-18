Treat yourself to two hours of frocking good fun every Sunday on the Burdekin Rooftop! Sydney’s best bottomless brunch and drag show, Spritz or Swallow delivers fabulous entertainment, delicious food, and an endless flow of bubbly, mimosas and more – all at an amazing value.

Hosted by drag queen royalty, this is sure to be your next #SundayFunday with friends, killer date idea, or quality time with mum and dad. If it’s raining, we head inside and the show goes on!

Where? Burdekin Hotel, 2 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst NSW

When? Every Sunday, 1pm

How much? $69 or $99pp

Get more info about Burdekin’s Bottomless Brunch here.