Bridge Queer Gathering: Darebin Weekend

Tamuz Ellazam
September 18, 2024
What’s better than one low-key, low-cost and local community event? Three! Join the friendly team at Bridge Queer Gathering for a walking group, plant drawing workshop, lifedrawing, or all three!

Walking Group
Join in some low-impact walking from Fairfield Boathouse to the Abbotsford Convent with old and new friends!
When: September 21, 2024, 12-2pm
Where: Fairfield Park Boathouse & Tea Gardens, Fairfield Park Drive Fairfield
Tickets: $2.50–$5

Plant Life Drawing Workshop
Craig from Draw Plants Together and Queer Bridge Darebin invite you to learn and experiment in drawing local native plants from the Darebin area
When: September 22, 2024, 11am-2pm
Where: Bridge Darebin Preston, 218 High Street, Preston
Tickets: $6–$48 pay as you feel
Accessibility: Bridge Darebin is wheelchair accessible via interior and exterior ramps, has wheelchair accessible bathrooms and includes a sensory-free quiet space. Visit their website for more information including accessible public transport.

QueenieSavage Life Drawing
Bring your arty skills to lifedrawing with the wonderful Queenie Savage, with a range of poses from 2–20mins!
When: September 20, 2024, 7pm
Where: Bridge Darebin Preston, 218 High Street, Preston
Tickets: $6.61
Accessibility: Bridge Darebin is wheelchair accessible via interior and exterior ramps, has wheelchair accessible bathrooms and includes a sensory-free quiet space. Visit their website for more information including accessible public transport.

