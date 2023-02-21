Briefs – Dirty Laundry: What’s On WorldPride

Briefs – Dirty Laundry: What’s On WorldPride

Scene Events Sydney What's on WorldPride 2023
Lauren Frost
Lauren Frost
February 21, 2023

Briefs Factory is an Australian creative collective who manufacture evocative physical performances inspired by circus, drag, dance, burlesque, and comedy. Dirty Laundry is their brand new, unmissable cabaret.

Dirty Laundry’s Sydney premiere will be led by Fez Faanana (Shivanana) and features a classic line up of ‘Briefs Boys’. Experience a night of irreverent comedy, unapologetic truths, and ridiculous showmanship.

When: Feb 28 – Mar 4
Where: Seymour Centre, Cnr City Rd and Cleveland St, Chippendale
Tickets: from $49

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

related articles

Perth Band Voyager Will Represent Australia At Eurovision 2023
February 22, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Perth Band Voyager Will Represent Australia At Eurovision 2023
Arts & Entertainment Music National News
Australian Porn Star Liam Ellis Says He Injured His Penis At Work
February 22, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Australian Porn Star Liam Ellis Says He Injured His Penis At Work
National News News
Liberal MP Moira Deeming Uses First Speech To Victorian Parliament To Air Anti-Trans Views
February 22, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Liberal MP Moira Deeming Uses First Speech To Victorian Parliament To Air Anti-Trans Views
National News News Victorian News