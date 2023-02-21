Briefs – Dirty Laundry: What’s On WorldPride

Briefs Factory is an Australian creative collective who manufacture evocative physical performances inspired by circus, drag, dance, burlesque, and comedy. Dirty Laundry is their brand new, unmissable cabaret.

Dirty Laundry’s Sydney premiere will be led by Fez Faanana (Shivanana) and features a classic line up of ‘Briefs Boys’. Experience a night of irreverent comedy, unapologetic truths, and ridiculous showmanship.

When: Feb 28 – Mar 4

Where: Seymour Centre, Cnr City Rd and Cleveland St, Chippendale

Tickets: from $49