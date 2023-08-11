Brisbears Northern Exposure 2023

Brisbears Northern Exposure 2023
Image: BrisBears Instagram

BrisBears Northern Exposure, the biggest celebration of the Bear Community, is happening this October. 

Come and celebrate Bear pride and Bear culture. 

Celebrating their 30th anniversary, organisers promise they are “going bigger and better than any year before.”

Events include the Meet and Greet Dinner, ‘Bear’Foot Lawn Bowls, Mr Bear QLD 2023 competition, and 

Don’t miss Polar Bear Pool Party, at the Fortitude Valley Pool, or the Underbear Underwear Party. 

The Underbear Underwear Party is going ‘XL’ this year. So dance the night away as BrisBears take over the entire Sportsman Hotel. 

Cap off the entire celebration at the Brunswick Hotel for a recovery afternoon.

A full program of events will be released soon. 

When: October 18, 2023 – October 22, 2023

Where: Brisbane, QLD

