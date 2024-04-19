British Smash Hit Play, Cock, Is Coming To Sydney

London’s West End smash hit, Cock, is making its way to the Flight Path Theatre in Sydney’s Inner West. Written by Mike Bartlett and directed by Darrin Redgate, Cock has seen global success in cities such as New York, Montreal, Los Angeles, Edinburgh, Rome, and Australia’s Melbourne and Adelaide.

When John decides to take a break from his boyfriend, he accidentally meets the girl of his dreams and is filled with immense guilt. John refuses to deal with his identity, which results in hardship for the people around him.

Cock tells the contemporary tale of sex without nudity or violence and draws on themes of love and longing. Bartlett’s metrosexual play reminds us of who we are and encourages us to be who we want to be.

When: 9th May-18 May, 2024

Where: Flight Path Theatre, 9b/142 Addison Rd, Marrickville