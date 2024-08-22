CAMP – An Illustrated Talk By Two Pioneer Lesbian Activisits

Join the trailblazing lesbian authors of CAMP: Australia’s pioneer homosexual rights activists for a night of fascinating queer history, imagery and maybe even a bit of gossip!

Long-time activists Robyn Kennedy and Robyn Plaister wrote CAMP for World Pride 2023, highlighting the history behind the revolutionary Campaign Against Moral Persecution activists, one of the first LGBTQI+ rights groups in Australia.

For the book, the Robyns collated a huge trove of historic images which is set to be the foundation of the talk. With each photo, Kennedy and Plaister will explore the people featured in them, the context in which they were taken and their individual impacts on the movement.

Organised by The Bookshop Darlinghurst and moderated by new owner Charles Gregory, CAMP – An Illustrated Talk is taking place in Qtopia Sydney’s Loading Dock Theatre on Monday August 26. Furthermore, a glass of wine, beer or non-alcoholic beverage of your choice is included with your ticket, with further drinks available after the talk while you mingle with other guests. Book now for this night of historical reflection!

When? Monday August 26, 6:30-8pm

Where? The Loading Dock Theatre, Qtopia Sydney, 301 Forbes Street Darlinghurst

Tickets? $20 + booking fee

Accessibility? The Loading Dock Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with accessible bathrooms available on-site.