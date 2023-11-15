SpringOut Pride Festival: Canberra’s Pride Celebration Like No-Other

Do not miss out on Canberra’s biggest Pride celebration of the year, SpringOut Pride Festival, with fabulous queer-inclusive events all throughout November.

Starting as the “Fairday Frolic” and march at Glebe Park in 1999, the festival has continued to grow each year with events spread across Canberra City. SpringOut brings together an incredible line-up of Australian queer led events, packed full of entertainment and fun.

Their theme for this year is “PRIDE in the Capital,” and reaffirms SpringOut’s commitment to providing a welcoming atmosphere for all communities. Organisers encourage everyone, including those who may otherwise be marginalised, to join their inclusive and diverse community celebrations.

Now half-way through the festival season, there is still plenty of fun to explore. Check out their various walking tours, sport competitions, art exhibitions, creative workshops, and bush dances to participate in. There is something for everyone at SpringOut.

Kaleidoscope 2 – LGBTQIA+ Pride Art Exhibition

The highly commended Kaleidoscope queer art exhibition returns to SpringOut this year. The Second Iteration invites artists from Canberra and all over Australia to share and create their perspectives of what being queer means to them. Promoting creativity and diversity through heartfelt and thought-provoking displays, explore the exhibition at the Belconnen Arts Centre. Date: Saturday 13th October – Sunday 26th November, 10am to 4pm

Pride Community Picnic

Taking over the Salthouse Centre and its surrounding parklands, the Pride Community Picnic encourages visitors to bring friends and family to relax in a celebratory fashion. Coinciding with the Haig Park Village Markets, enjoy various selections of local food and merchandise available and participate in the free workshops held throughout the day. Take time to recharge, and connect with the local and wider community. Date: Sunday 26th November, 11am – 4pm

Capturing Queer* Voices – Literary Event

For readers and aspiring writers, Capturing Queer* Voices is an insightful look into the importance of queer representation in literature. Hosted by John Falvey at The Book Cow in Kingston, explores some of the best queer stories from local and Australian writers. Join a panel of renowned writers and novelists, including Freya Maske, Nigel Featherstone, Helena Fox and Honni van Rijswijk, speaking on their personal experiences and influences towards their writing. Date: Thursday 30th November, 6pm – 8pm.

With over 25 events still to come, join in celebrating the diversity of cultures, freedom of expression and queer love, all November long.

For more information about the events, check out SpringOUT’s website:

https://springout.com.au/