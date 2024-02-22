Carlotta – The Party’s Over: Pride Guide 2024

February 23, 2024
Carlotta – The Party’s Over: Pride Guide 2024
If anyone deserves to be called a legend, it is undoubtedly Carlotta AM. An original member of internationally famous Les Girls (the inspiration for Priscilla: Queen of the Desert), staunch activist and advocate, entrepreneur, community leader, commensurate entertainer, and one of the most fabulous people on the planet.

In this, her farewell show, the octogenarian will share snippets of a life lived to the max.

Don’t miss the chance to see the one and only Carlotta.

When: Feb 28 – Mar 3

Where: Hayes Theatre, 19 Greenknowe Ave, Elizabeth Bay

