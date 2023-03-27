Carmelo Costa and Jaxson Garni Are Gay Horseplay: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Melbourne What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
Tamuz Ellazam
March 28, 2023

What’s better than one gorgeous, hilarious ex-Belligerent comedian? Why two of course!

Following their sold-out split-bill show Belligerent at MICF 2022, Carmelo and Jaxson are “Two homosexuals doing stand-up about the trivial and petty. Covering topics like sex, relationships, mental health, family and all the bodily fluids they involve.” Don’t horse around, this show is only on for two weeks, and tickets are already selling fast!

When: Tuesdays-Sundays from March 28 to April 9. Weekdays: 8.45 pm, Weekends: 7.45 pm.

Where: Storyville Melbourne, 185 Lonsdale St, Melbourne

Tickets: $18.00-$26.50

Strictly 18+

