Brisbane What's on
Michael James
January 8, 2025
Catch The ‘Queer’ Advance Screening In Brisbane This Month
Image: Image: IMDB

Head along to the iconic New Farm Cinemas in Brisbane to catch the advance screening of the highly anticipated film Queer.

Starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey, this story of sexual exploration has already made international headlines for descriptions of its graphic sex scenes.

However, it has been praised for housing a stellar Daniel Craig performance and for its equally psychological and physical look at masculinity, despite some criticism pointed towards a straight man playing the title role in a queer film.

So book your tickets and come along to be the first to see what this stunning LGBTQIA+ film has to offer.

The ‘Queer’ Advance Screening

When: January 31, 7:00pm

Where: New Farm Cinemas

Tickets: Available to purchase online

