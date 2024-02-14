Celebrate International Women’s Day With Dancing With The Queens

Local drag production company Dancing With The Queens are preparing to kick off another fabulous show this March.

After the success of their February event, Love Is In The Air, this month they will celebrate International Women’s Day.

International Women Of The World

Join this troupe of dynamic queens as they again take over the Casa Mia in Ipswich for another fantastic evening of drag and entertainment.

This month, to celebrate International Women’s Day, the queens will perform their show, International Women Of The World.

Each queen will deliver unforgettable tributes to some of the most influential women in history throughout the evening.

The night will be hosted by the delightful and talented Justine Deeva and her co-host Aroura Arsenic.

Delivering stellar performances to entertain the crowd will be Miss Veeta, Camilla and Ell’a Gant’e.

Guests can choose from standard or VIP packages, with the latter including a drink on arrival and a buffet dinner.

This is an all ages event with tickets available for adults and children.

When: Saturday March 9th

Where: Casa Mia Ipswich, 250 South Station Rd, Raceview

Tickets: Available Online