Celebrate Transgender Day Of Visibility In Melbourne

By Dr. Antimony Deor

The Transgender Day Of Visibility was developed in 2009 as a day of celebration and recognition for trans and gender-diverse communities. Falling on the Easter Weekend, this year’s TGOV sees Transgender Victoria organise a mysterious event, art galleries showcase trans artists, radio stations host live performances, and parties pop up across Melbourne.

Transgender Victoria

Transgender Victoria will be announcing their TDOV event on Thursday the 28th of March.

3CR Trans Day of Audibility

Head over to 21 Smith Street, Fitzroy from 12 to 4 pm for live performances, or listen in as community radio’s foremost gender mongers bring you all the very best of transgender lives, loves, culture and politics.

12 – 1 pm: Discussion with Laura Dess from Rainbow Gym about trans fitness

1 – 2 pm: Showcasing trans musicians, including a live performance by Chloe from Tasmanian post-punk darlings The Native Cats

2 – 3 pm: Discussion with trans elders including Latoya Hoeg and Lawrencia Tahuriorangi about the guidance trans elders can provide

3 – 4 pm: Priya collaborates with an incarcerated trans person to discuss trans people’s interactions with justice and carceral systems in Australia

UNASSIGNED GALLERY

An all-trans/gender-diverse variety show extravaganza! Hosted by QWINY and Bettie Rosé, the night will feature drag, comedy, and live music with performances from Ed Moon, Florian Wild, Maddy Weeks, Theresa Problem and Smasha Bong!

Tomboy

Trans-friendly rooftop party Tomboy takes over The Carlton Club for a night celebrating queer women, enby and trans babes. Free entry and drinks specials all night long.

Gay Life Drawing

Gay Life Drawing Melbourne celebrates Trans Day of Visibility with Winter Greene and Rora Mac modelling, and all proceeds go to Transgender Victoria. BYO materials and basic materials are available on the night for donation.

The University of Melbourne

In an online event on the 27th of March, a panel of experts including Lee Carnie, Witt Gorrie, Jeremy Wiggins and Dr CQ Quinan discuss the question of trans visibility. What does visibility look like, now TDOV is in its 15th year, and how does it relate to progress?

QHUB – Drummond Street Services Geelong

Get ready for the futuristic medieval film: NIMONA (PG), an animated film with queer protagonists, based on the graphic novel by trans writer ND Stevenson. Snacks and drinks will be provided (please contact organisers if any food allergies / dietary concerns)

DT’s Hotel

Set in the iconic DT’s hotel, TRANS GIG NIGHT is a night where being queer is celebrated and trans performers are given a platform. Anyone can come along and enjoy some juicy, booty-wiggling heart-quenching tunes. This is a monthly event featuring trans musicians and DJs.