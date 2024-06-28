Centred Sapphic Circle: Love & Relationships

Centred is a group for Sapphic women who wish to connect with other women.

They run events such as love and relationship workshops, wellness retreats, Sapphic circles and casual fun activities that encourage lasting friendships.

Centred: A wholesome evening

This Sapphic Circle is described as “a wholesome evening, filled with deep conversation around love and relationships, connection and Sapphic sisterly tribe.”

Participants are invited to embrace this opportunity to learn more about themselves and engage in thought-provoking discussions, share stories, and make new friends in a safe and inclusive space for women who love women.

Only 10 women will be invited to this sacred space, so it is expected deep connections will be made within this small group.

Harnessing the spiritual essence

The emphasis is on harnessing the spiritual essence, with herbal tea offered on arrival, and the chance to mingle with other like-minded women.

There will be facilitated group and partner activities, opening the conversation around love and relationships.

Covered will be topics like attachment styles, love languages, communication, and tuning in to your potential or existing lover.

A closing ceremony will be held to release what has not served them in the past, within a supported space, allowing them to choose what they want to invite in for the future.

After the ceremony participants are welcome to continue to get to know their new connections until close.

Plant based snacks will be provided, and there will be a friendly cat on the premises.

Location: Sunnybank, QLD

Date: 6 Jul 2024

Time: 5:30 – 8:30 PM

Address: Emailed to ticket holders prior to the event

Bookings are essential.