Devotees, time to head to the Chappell on Friday 16 August in celebration of the Midwest Princess! Party pop promoters Yikes will be taking over the Oxford Art Factory for their Chappell Roan HOT TO GO Party.

All her biggest hits

Sure to be a hootenanny worthy of the titular Pink Pony Club of her hit of the same name, party goers can expect to hear all of Chappell Roan’s biggest hits plus pop and party anthems.

Featuring the HOT TO GO World Record Singalong Attempt, the Femininomenon Dance-Off, the Good Luck, Babe! Group Hug, and the Pink Pony Club Slowdance there’s something for every grade of fan.

Best Chappell Roan-inspired outfit wins $100 bar tab

Chappell’s self-described female drag queen looks and championing of drag talent are sure to inspire fierce competition for the best Chappell Roan inspired outfit to win a $100 bar tab.

At the bar there’ll be Chappell Roan themed drinks, such as Hot To Go-Go Juice, Chappell Cooler, and Pink Pony Punch, and a free glitter bar.

Date: Friday 16 August 2024

Time: 11:30pm-3am

Venue: Oxford Art Factory

Address: 46 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst NSW 2010

Tickets: Final release from $26.74 – Available via Eventbrite.

(18+ photo ID required)