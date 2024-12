Big Top Burlesque is set to bring the night alive! A little bit cheeky, a little bit naughty but a whole lot of fun!

Prepare to be amazed as Ziegfeld Boy brings a show full of feathers and sequins, risqué lyrics and songs to the open air at ChillOut 2025, with some great guests!

Brenda Bressed and Milo Hartil are set to join in on the steamy fun.

Big Top Burlesque

8 March 2025, 2pm-4pm

ChillOut Big Top, Victoria Park, Daylesford

Tickets: $35