ChillOut Festival: Bush Dance

Alexander Driscoll
February 26, 2024
ChillOut Festival: Bush Dance
Image: Supplied

Grab yourself a cowboy hat, buckle on your spurs and get ready to crack that whip at ChillOut’s Bush Dance.

Featuring a hot night of line and step dancing to some true camp country classics, Courtney Act and Nathan Byrne (as well as some special guests) will lead you through a of hoe-dowing, toe-tapping good fun. Typically one of the most popular events at ChillOut, we suggest you get those tickets NOW! 

To get tickets, visit ChillOut’s website here. 

When: March 9 | 8pm-1am

Where: Victoria Park 3021 Ballan-Daylesford Road, Daylesford 

