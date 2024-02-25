ChillOut Festival: Bush Dance

Grab yourself a cowboy hat, buckle on your spurs and get ready to crack that whip at ChillOut’s Bush Dance.

Featuring a hot night of line and step dancing to some true camp country classics, Courtney Act and Nathan Byrne (as well as some special guests) will lead you through a of hoe-dowing, toe-tapping good fun. Typically one of the most popular events at ChillOut, we suggest you get those tickets NOW!

To get tickets, visit ChillOut’s website here.

When: March 9 | 8pm-1am

Where: Victoria Park 3021 Ballan-Daylesford Road, Daylesford