ChillOut Street Parade

Alexander Driscoll
February 28, 2024
Image: Supplied

The Street Parade through the heart of Daylesford has quickly become one of the centrepiece events for ChillOut.

With floats including performers, artists, locals and event organisers, this year you’ll see the likes of Nate Byrne and Courtney Act strutting their stuff down the street.

Following this, the Street Parade spills over right into the huge Carnival as well, making it the perfect day out for any rainbow families out there! 

For more information, visit ChillOut’s website here. 

When: March 10 | 10am-11am

Where: 3021 Ballan-Daylesford Road, Daylesford

