This gallery or chorus in a sense unfolds as a reimagined archaeological site, where queer theory disrupts binary narratives of the past.

Activating queer archaeology, the exhibition delves into layers of strata and memory to rethink colonial constructs of time, identity, and ecological relations.

Observe through contemporary art as archives are rethought, linear timelines disrupted, and connections to ancestors invoked.

This imagined subterranean space transforms into one of queer communion, where latent images and entanglements resurface to challenge conventional perspectives.

CHTHONIC CHORUS

1-2 & 4-9 February 2025, 11am-4pm

Incinerator Gallery, Aberfeldie

Free to all