Melbourne Sound What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
September 8, 2024
Celebrating the best in alternative music from the past, present and into the future of the scene, Club Riot September features a killer lineup including headliners My Safe Word is Murder, supported by Get Jaxxed and Operation Karma, with DJ Haylz spinning alt tunes til the very end! So keep your eyes on the Club Riot socials and grab your tickets soon or risk missing out, these events tend to sell out quick!

When: September 21, 2024, 8–11.30pm
Where: Bad Decisions Bar, 46 Johnston Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: $16.53
Accessibility: Bad Decisions Bar has steps to entry and manual doors.

**This event is 18+, no ID, no entry**

