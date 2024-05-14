Colours! At Hairy Mary’s 

Gold Coast Scene What's on
Jasmine Simmons
May 14, 2024
Colours! At Hairy Mary’s 
Image: Hairy Mary's from Instagram @hairymarysgc

Make your way down to the Gold Coast’s hottest Sunday session at Hairy Mary’s. 

The Colours! event every Sunday is all about recovery and getting ready for the week ahead. Let it all out and dance to your favourite disco beats throughout the evening. Enjoy the vibes with the fabulous Hairy Mary’s staff in this comforting environment. 

Bring your friends along for a chill and fun-filled Sunday at Hairy Mary’s. Embrace your true Colours! For more information, visit the website here.   

When: Sundays 1-9 pm 

Where: Hairy Mary’s Bar, 7 Surfers Ave, Mermaid Beach

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Top This Sundays At The Sportsman Hotel
May 14, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Top This Sundays At The Sportsman Hotel
Brisbane Scene What's on
All Sorts! At Hairy Mary’s 
May 14, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

All Sorts! At Hairy Mary’s 
Gold Coast Scene What's on
Handbag! At Hairy Mary’s 
May 14, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Handbag! At Hairy Mary’s 
Gold Coast Scene What's on
Boys Night Only At Hairy Mary’s 
May 14, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Boys Night Only At Hairy Mary’s 
Gold Coast Scene What's on
Girls Night Only At Hairy Mary’s 
May 14, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Girls Night Only At Hairy Mary’s 
Gold Coast Scene What's on
Trivia At Hairy Mary’s Bar 
May 14, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Trivia At Hairy Mary’s Bar 
Gold Coast Scene What's on