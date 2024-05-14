Colours! At Hairy Mary’s 

Make your way down to the Gold Coast’s hottest Sunday session at Hairy Mary’s.

The Colours! event every Sunday is all about recovery and getting ready for the week ahead. Let it all out and dance to your favourite disco beats throughout the evening. Enjoy the vibes with the fabulous Hairy Mary’s staff in this comforting environment.

Bring your friends along for a chill and fun-filled Sunday at Hairy Mary’s. Embrace your true Colours! For more information, visit the website here.

When: Sundays 1-9 pm

Where: Hairy Mary’s Bar, 7 Surfers Ave, Mermaid Beach