Crackpot Comedy at MICF

The weather is turning cold so it’s time to get your jumper on and settle in for a nice bowl of Crackpot Comedy! Join your host Freddie Arthur and a boiling hot stew of Queer and allied talent, including tasty morsels from Han Arbuthnott (How to Shave), Grace Zhang (Breast of the Fest), Luka Muller (triple j), Maddy Weeks (Antenna Award winner), Lucy Best (RAW Comedy State Finalist), Shyaire Ganglani (Funny for Comedy), Robyn Reynolds (Judge’s Pick, Melbourne Fringe), Neptune Henriksen (Best Comedy, Fringe World), AJ Lamarque (Floof with AJ Lamarque), Anna Piper Scott (Queer & Present Danger) and many more including Matt Barron, Fin McLachlan, Jack Brady, Fatima, Donna Collins, Max Flett, Trak Mole, Siobhan Larkin, Michelle Da Costa and Miso Bell.

When: April 11 & 18, 2024, Friday–Monday, 7pm

Where: Unassigned Gallery, 55 Edward Street, Brunswick

Tickets: $11.90–$17.19 (if you are experiencing financial difficulty contact the organisers for a discount or comp ticket)

Accessibility: Unassigned Gallery is wheelchair accessible via the back door (83cm wide) with a ramp over a single step. The nearest wheelchair-accessible bathroom is at Barkly Square Shopping Centre (metres away, open 9am–9pm)

**This event is strictly 18+ **