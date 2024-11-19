After incredible reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Cruel Britannia: After Frankenstein is story of transformation and rebirth not to be missed!

It’s 1980 in Maggie Thatcher’s Britain, and as the acid house music of the 80s blasts down gothic streets, Frank and Ruby wrestle for control.

Brought to the stage by a primarily transgender and nonbinary team of creatives including director Cohan and writer/performer Kristen Smyth, this is a re-imagining of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein that you could only dream of.

Cruel Britannia: After Frankenstein

When:

Evening Performances: 20–23 November and 26–30 November, 2024, 7.30pm

Matinees: 23, 27 and 30 November, 2024, 3pm

Where: The Show Room, Arts Centre Melbourne, 100 St Kilda Road, Melbourne

Tickets: $49 ($25 mob tickets also available) + $8.95 Service Charge online

Accessibility: The Show Room is wheelchair accessible and has an assistive hearing loop. Companion cards accepted.

**This show is recommended for audiences aged 15+**