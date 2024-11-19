Cruel Britannia: After Frankenstein

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
November 19, 2024
Cruel Britannia: After Frankenstein
Image: Tom Noble Creative

After incredible reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Cruel Britannia: After Frankenstein is story of transformation and rebirth not to be missed!

It’s 1980 in Maggie Thatcher’s Britain, and as the acid house music of the 80s blasts down gothic streets, Frank and Ruby wrestle for control.

Brought to the stage by a primarily transgender and nonbinary team of creatives including director Cohan and writer/performer Kristen Smyth, this is a re-imagining of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein that you could only dream of.

Cruel Britannia: After Frankenstein

When:
Evening Performances: 20–23 November and 26–30 November, 2024, 7.30pm
Matinees: 23, 27 and 30 November, 2024, 3pm
Where: The Show Room, Arts Centre Melbourne, 100 St Kilda Road, Melbourne
Tickets: $49 ($25 mob tickets also available) + $8.95 Service Charge online
Accessibility: The Show Room is wheelchair accessible and has an assistive hearing loop. Companion cards accepted.

**This show is recommended for audiences aged 15+**

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Sydney Wearable Art Gala Presents A Vibrant World of Vaudeville And Sustainability
November 18, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Sydney Wearable Art Gala Presents A Vibrant World of Vaudeville And Sustainability
Entertainment News Scene Scene Events Spaces Sydney
Transgender Day of Remembrance/Resistance Vigil & Memorial Workshop
November 18, 2024 | Lydia Jupp

Transgender Day of Remembrance/Resistance Vigil & Memorial Workshop
Sydney What's on
Naughty Or Nice Santa Party At Hairy Mary’s
November 17, 2024 | Michael James

Naughty Or Nice Santa Party At Hairy Mary’s
Gold Coast What's on
Shandy X Gogo Bumhole Present Hole-Mania: A Queer Wrestling Party
November 17, 2024 | Michael James

Shandy X Gogo Bumhole Present Hole-Mania: A Queer Wrestling Party
Brisbane News What's on
Growing Families’ Surrogacy & Donor IVF Information Day
November 15, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Growing Families’ Surrogacy & Donor IVF Information Day
Melbourne Scene What's on
ACON Presents a Week of Activities for Transgender Awareness Week & Day of Remembrance
November 14, 2024 | Maja Janc

ACON Presents a Week of Activities for Transgender Awareness Week & Day of Remembrance
Community News News Sydney What's on