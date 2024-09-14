Dancefloor Conversion Therapy At Sydney Fringe Festival

Scene Sydney What's on
Contributor
September 14, 2024
Dancefloor Conversion Therapy At Sydney Fringe Festival
Image: Source: Supplied

Learn the story of how a repressed Christian Youth Minister swapped out Jesus for Disco and found a new religion on the Dancefloor. Jonny Hawkins was once on the straight-and-narrow, but now they’re on the queer and wide.

In their early 20s Jonny helped start a church, went to Bible College and was preaching the Gospel in front of thousands of people, but since has become one of Australia’s most loved DJs, dance floor icon, queer party promoter and a disciple of Joy.

With a stash of five-star reviews tucked in its trousers, Dancefloor Conversion Therapy: A History of Dancefloors and Joyful Regret will land in Sydney straight from Edinburgh and take audiences on “a sexy romp” that is “unmissably, unmistakeably brilliant.” This spring you’ll need ”This fast-paced, absurdist dark comedy,” which is “mesmerising, sexually liberating, impeccable, a must see.”

This is a show for clubbers, ravers, party people and all who’ve been born again on the dancefloor. “Deep down, I feel like Dance Floors are overlooked as a place of healing and community building,” said Jonny.

“We think of them for drunkenness, inebriation and picking up. But there’s something a lot more important there. There’s huge cultural shifts that happen because of them, they’re politically charged spaces of self-expression, liberation and inspiration. They’re places you can both be yourself and find who you’re becoming.

“Dance floors taught me more about myself than therapy, religion or family ever could. Ask any queer person where they first saw a version of themselves they wanted to be. Ask any raver from the 90s what dance floors meant to them. They’re places of social revolution if you’re doing it right.

The Show is in defence of the people your mother warned you about.”

When? 12-28 September, 7:30-9:30pm
Where? Sideshow at The Rocks, The Atherden, The Moon Rooms
Tickets? $29 + booking fee

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Honour Awards 2024: Get Ready To Celebrate LGBTQ+ Excellence!
September 13, 2024 | Staff Writers

Honour Awards 2024: Get Ready To Celebrate LGBTQ+ Excellence!
New South Wales News News Sponsored Content Sydney What's on
Acclaimed Queer Play ‘Burn it.’ Coming To Melbourne Fringe
September 13, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Acclaimed Queer Play ‘Burn it.’ Coming To Melbourne Fringe
Arts & Entertainment Melbourne Stage What's on
Harbour Hoopla Cruise By Sydney Queer Irish (SQI)
September 12, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Harbour Hoopla Cruise By Sydney Queer Irish (SQI)
Sydney What's on
Lucille MacKellar Thrills In Hilariously Unhinged Sydney Fringe Show
September 11, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Lucille MacKellar Thrills In Hilariously Unhinged Sydney Fringe Show
Arts & Entertainment Review Scene Scene Sydney What's on
Party With Shandy To Celebrate Brisbane Pride This September
September 11, 2024 | Michael James

Party With Shandy To Celebrate Brisbane Pride This September
Brisbane News What's on
Stand Bi Us 2024
September 10, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Stand Bi Us 2024
Melbourne Scene Sydney What's on