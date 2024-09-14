Dancefloor Conversion Therapy At Sydney Fringe Festival

Learn the story of how a repressed Christian Youth Minister swapped out Jesus for Disco and found a new religion on the Dancefloor. Jonny Hawkins was once on the straight-and-narrow, but now they’re on the queer and wide.

In their early 20s Jonny helped start a church, went to Bible College and was preaching the Gospel in front of thousands of people, but since has become one of Australia’s most loved DJs, dance floor icon, queer party promoter and a disciple of Joy.

With a stash of five-star reviews tucked in its trousers, Dancefloor Conversion Therapy: A History of Dancefloors and Joyful Regret will land in Sydney straight from Edinburgh and take audiences on “a sexy romp” that is “unmissably, unmistakeably brilliant.” This spring you’ll need ”This fast-paced, absurdist dark comedy,” which is “mesmerising, sexually liberating, impeccable, a must see.”

This is a show for clubbers, ravers, party people and all who’ve been born again on the dancefloor. “Deep down, I feel like Dance Floors are overlooked as a place of healing and community building,” said Jonny.

“We think of them for drunkenness, inebriation and picking up. But there’s something a lot more important there. There’s huge cultural shifts that happen because of them, they’re politically charged spaces of self-expression, liberation and inspiration. They’re places you can both be yourself and find who you’re becoming.

“Dance floors taught me more about myself than therapy, religion or family ever could. Ask any queer person where they first saw a version of themselves they wanted to be. Ask any raver from the 90s what dance floors meant to them. They’re places of social revolution if you’re doing it right.

The Show is in defence of the people your mother warned you about.”

When? 12-28 September, 7:30-9:30pm

Where? Sideshow at The Rocks, The Atherden, The Moon Rooms

Tickets? $29 + booking fee