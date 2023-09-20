Dates or Mates?

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
September 20, 2023
Dates or Mates?
Image: Image: Sarah Pekin Photography

Melbourne’s first (and only) sensory-friendly lesbian, trans and non-binary venue Beans Bar is hosting a speed dating and speed mate-ing event, so get yourself along to this joyful little bar on Smith Street and meet the next fling, friend or forever! With five-minute rounds and Reflex cards to help get the conversation flowing, you never know who you might meet.

When:  September 27, 2023, 6 pm – 8.30 pm
Where: Beans Bar, 325 Smith Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: $10.84
Accessibility: Beans Bar is a dedicated neurodivergent-friendly venue, the venue has a step-on entry but has a ramp, and currently does not have wheelchair-accessible toilets.

