Dates or Mates?

Melbourne’s first (and only) sensory-friendly lesbian, trans and non-binary venue Beans Bar is hosting a speed dating and speed mate-ing event, so get yourself along to this joyful little bar on Smith Street and meet the next fling, friend or forever! With five-minute rounds and Reflex cards to help get the conversation flowing, you never know who you might meet.

When: September 27, 2023, 6 pm – 8.30 pm

Where: Beans Bar, 325 Smith Street, Fitzroy

Tickets: $10.84

Accessibility: Beans Bar is a dedicated neurodivergent-friendly venue, the venue has a step-on entry but has a ramp, and currently does not have wheelchair-accessible toilets.