Dawn French Returns To Queensland

It’s been nearly ten years since British comedian Dawn French toured Australia in 2016, now she returns to the Brisbane and the Gold Coast this May.

While she is best known for her extensive television career, she returns with her stand up comedy show Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t.

If her previous shows are anything to go by, this is a one not to be missed.

Dawn French: A Television Legend

Dawn French is well known for her comic genius.

Working along side Jennifer Saunders she is one half of the creative team behind French and Saunders, the iconic duo who wrote the hit TV series Absolutely Fabulous.

Since then she has gone to have a hugely successful television career.

Most notably she has starred in The Vicar Of Dibley for over a decade and appeared in countless television programs and films.

Her one woman show, Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t will explore the life behind the scenes of her illustrious career, including all the mistakes she’s made.

“This show is so named because unfortunately, it’s horribly accurate. There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of twattery. I thought I might tell some of these buttock clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life…” she says.

When: May 14 (Gold Coast), May 16 & 17 (Brisbane)

Where: The Star Gold Coast & Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Tickets: Available Online