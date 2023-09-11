Dazza and Keif Reenact the Romeo + Juliet Movie

“4 neva woz a story of more woah. Than this of Dazzliet and his Keifeo.” Fresh of their smash hit reenactment of James Cameron’s Titanic, Dazza and Keif are here to get hot and heavy with the bad boy of Stratford-Upon-Avon, Willy Shakes. This tragic tale of young love gets a sik new spin with dancing, comedy and “plenty of (no)homoerotic tension” that will Keif you in your seats, completely Dazza-led.

Where: Solidarity Hall Festival Hub, Trades Hall, Corner Lygon and Victoria streets, Carlton

When: October 18 – 21, 2023, 6 pm and October 22, 5 pm

Tickets: $20–$35 plus a $5.50 booking fee

Accessibility: Festival Hub: Trades Hall – Solidarity Hall is wheelchair accessible. AUSLAN interpreted show 20 October, 2023.