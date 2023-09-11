Dazza and Keif Reenact the Romeo + Juliet Movie

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
September 11, 2023
Dazza and Keif Reenact the Romeo + Juliet Movie
Image: Original elements by Britt Westaway Art and Design, edited to fit by the Star Observer.

“4 neva woz a story of more woah. Than this of Dazzliet and his Keifeo.” Fresh of their smash hit reenactment of James Cameron’s Titanic, Dazza and Keif are here to get hot and heavy with the bad boy of Stratford-Upon-Avon, Willy Shakes. This tragic tale of young love gets a sik new spin with dancing, comedy and “plenty of (no)homoerotic tension” that will Keif you in your seats, completely Dazza-led.

Where: Solidarity Hall Festival Hub, Trades Hall, Corner Lygon and Victoria streets, Carlton
When: October 18 – 21, 2023, 6 pm and October 22, 5 pm
Tickets: $20–$35 plus a $5.50 booking fee
Accessibility: Festival Hub: Trades Hall – Solidarity Hall is wheelchair accessible. AUSLAN interpreted show 20 October, 2023.

