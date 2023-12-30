Dean Arcuri is Out of this World

Nothing, not even online extremists, can derail Dean Arcuri’s musical space oddity.

Singing at the centre of his own universe, Arcuri is saying ‘Comet me bro’ to all those who tried to stop his shine.

Joined by a special cabaret of guests, expect an extravagant night of gay abandon and campery that is simply out of this world. Like space, self-exploration is the final, dreaded frontier, and Dean Arcuri is looking to launch himself right into it.

When: January 23, 30, & February 6 | 7:30pm

Where: Grouse Melbourne, 171 Smith Street, Fitzroy