December 16: 12 Gays Of Christmas

The queer festive variety show, 12 Gays Of Christmas, returns this December to Arcana’s Empress Theatre, Moorooka. Presented by The Local Lesbians production company, celebrate the holiday season with an incredible queer-led variety show. Expect dazzling performances from 12 LGBTQIA+ performers, filled with merry music and festive joy.

Hosted by The Local Lesbians, and featuring 12 local queer performers – yet to be announced.

For more information and tickets, check out their trybooking event page. Click Here.

When: Saturday, December 16 at 7:30pm

Where: Empress Theatre at Arcana, 46 Evesham St, Moorooka QLD

Tickets: $45