Pride Month Sundaylicious At Spice Market!

Celebrate Pride Month in style with veterans of the Melbourne queer scene, Sundaylicious! (Seriously… they turn 16 next month! That’s a lot of queer parties!) Boogie your little heart out for an extra-spicy Sundaylicious at Spice Market with DJs Jason Conti, Kayla Bruno and Jinxit! With the public holiday on Monday, you can party the Sunday night away with the promise of a luxurious sleep in the next day!

When:

Where: Spice Market, Beaney Lane, Melbourne

Tickets: $74.41

Accessibility: Spice Market is wheelchair accessible, please contact the venue on 9660 3777 to arrange access as it is through a separate entrance or email [email protected].

