Pride Month Sundaylicious At Spice Market!

Melbourne News Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
May 29, 2024
Celebrate Pride Month in style with veterans of the Melbourne queer scene, Sundaylicious! (Seriously… they turn 16 next month! That’s a lot of queer parties!) Boogie your little heart out for an extra-spicy Sundaylicious at Spice Market with DJs Jason Conti, Kayla Bruno and Jinxit! With the public holiday on Monday, you can party the Sunday night away with the promise of a luxurious sleep in the next day!

When: June 9, 2024 8pm – 12pm
Where: Spice Market, Beaney Lane, Melbourne
Tickets: $74.41
Accessibility: Spice Market is wheelchair accessible, please contact the venue on 9660 3777 to arrange access as it is through a separate entrance or email [email protected].

