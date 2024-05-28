Pride Month Sundaylicious At Spice Market!

Celebrate Pride Month in style with veterans of the Melbourne queer scene, Sundaylicious! (Seriously… they turn 16 next month! That’s a lot of queer parties!) Boogie your little heart out for an extra-spicy Sundaylicious at Spice Market with DJs Jason Conti, Kayla Bruno and Jinxit! With the public holiday on Monday, you can party the Sunday night away with the promise of a luxurious sleep in the next day!
When: June 9, 2024 8pm – 12pm
Where: Spice Market, Beaney Lane, Melbourne
Tickets: $74.41
Accessibility: Spice Market is wheelchair accessible, please contact the venue on 9660 3777 to arrange access as it is through a separate entrance or email [email protected].
