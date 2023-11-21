December 25: Christmas Day at Beans Bar

Melbourne’s newest LGBTQIA+ venue Beans has been celebrating community since their blockbuster launch in May, and they’re bringing us all the way to the end of the year with a Queer Family Christmas in partnership with Soothe and Suture. The afternoon event features a delicious vegetarian all-you-can-eat buffet (which includes a little bit of everything from a fresh falafel station to chocolate mousse!) and a safe environment to fill your stomach, get creative, and feel nurtured” for members of the community who may “live away from home or have built new lives with your now-chosen families and communities in this beautiful city.” You’ll even get a present!

When: December 25, 2023, 12 – 4 pm

Where: Beans Bar, 325 Smith Street, Fitzroy

Tickets: $84.96 which includes a beer, wine or soft drink (contact Beans Bar directly for hardship assistance)

Accessibility: Beans Bar is a dedicated neurodivergent-friendly venue, the venue has a step-on entry but has a ramp, and currently does not have wheelchair-accessible toilets.