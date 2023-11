December 28: It’s Camp

After a smash hit first round in October, It’s Camp is back for more drag, disco and a damn good time. A “celebration of all things camp”, It’s Camp is a disco delight wrapped in a drag and diamante wrapper, where you should expect “goofiness, dagginess and a show that will definitely leave you with a big smile.” Join your host Silvio Di Baci and performers Goo Darmanatrix and Mx Lollies bringing you their favourite disco tunes. There will even be a surprise special guest!