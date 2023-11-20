December 28: It’s Camp

After a smash hit first round in October, It’s Camp is back for more drag, disco and a damn good time. A “celebration of all things camp”, It’s Camp is a disco delight wrapped in a drag and diamante wrapper, where you should expect “goofiness, dagginess and a show that will definitely leave you with a big smile.” Join your host Silvio Di Baci and performers Goo, The Cockadoodledude, Darmanatrix and Mx Lollies bringing you their favourite disco tunes. There will even be a surprise special guest!
When: December 28, 2023, 8 – 10 pm
Where: The Old Bar, 74–76 Johnston Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: $11.25–$23.50
Accessibility: The Old Bar is a small, semi-accessible venue but does not have accessible bathrooms.
This event is strictly 18+ only
