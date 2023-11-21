December 31: BONEZ New Queers Eve

Tamuz Ellazam
November 21, 2023
December 31: BONEZ New Queers Eve
Image: Excuse for an Exit
Who cares about new year’s resolutions, all we need is to start as we mean to continue: rocking out surrounded by fabulous people! Help decide exactly how you begin at BONEZ’ New Queers Eve, where there’s even a vote for the first song of 2024! With live music by Excuse for an Exit, Drag and Burlesque performances by Ruby Slippers, Winter Greene, Theresa Problem and the winners of 2023 Drag Legacy, SoBro and Romeo of Bromeo, and BONEZ’ resident DJs playing all your favourite Punk, Emo, Alternative and Party tunes to start 2024 off right!
When: December 31, 2023, 8.30 pm
Where: Northcote Social Club, 301 High Street, Northcote
Tickets: $24
Accessibility: The Northcote Social Club is wheelchair accessible, and has extensive accessibility information available here.

