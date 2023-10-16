December 9: Sydney Queer Irish Sundowner Harbour Cruise

Jump aboard Sydney Queer Irish’s Sundowner Cruise on Sydney Harbour! We’ve got a bougie AF boat this year, so it’s not one you’re going to want to miss.

Superstar DJs Kate Munroe and DJ Eddie will be spinning the decks as the sun sets to give way to an epic dance party on the water. Expect drag performances throughout the night as well as some surprises!

If you have yet to experience a Sydney Queer Irish Cruise, don’t delay on getting tickets as they always sell fast.

Saturday 9th December. Sydney Queer Irish Members $80, Non-Members $100. Cash bar onboard.

For more information and tickets click here.