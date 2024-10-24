DesiQ: Bollywood Queer Dance Party To Rock Melbourne In November

This November, celebrate the South Asian Festival of Diwali with the Queer South Asians of Melbourne. QSAM is a group for people of South Asian heritage who identify as LGBTIQ+ and allies in Victoria.

Step inside DesiQ at Club Pandora! From Bollywood beats to Kuthu grooves, Disco vibes, and Bhangra rhythms—the music is guaranteed to keep you on your feet and dancing like nobody’s watching.

Enjoy spectacular performances by some of the finest local South Asian talent alongside Desi Drag and Burlesque acts and DJ sets featuring a diverse mix of pan-South Asian music. Sip on fabulous cocktails and delightful beverages.

Gather your friends for an unforgettable night of great music, delicious drinks, and lasting memories. Everyone is welcome.

Don’t wait—tickets are selling fast!

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Where: Club Pandora, 127 Dorcas St, South Melbourne VIC 3205

Tickets: $35, book tickets here