It’s time for the (disco) balls to drop and the curtain to rise at Disco Daddies Bingo: Musical Theatre edition!
Enjoy tasty drink specials and even tastier show tunes all evening long, with a side of pizza and pizzazz as the Disco Daddies entertain.
So marquee the date in your calendar, grab your friends for a Wicked time and get your tickets to the hottest show on bingo broadway, where the wins come sweeping down the plain!
Disco Daddies Bingo: Musical Theatre Edition
When: September 12, 2024, 6pm
Where: Avalon The Bar, 387 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: Free but table bookings are essential
Accessibility: Avalon The Bar is wheelchair accessible.
