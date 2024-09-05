It’s time for the (disco) balls to drop and the curtain to rise at Disco Daddies Bingo: Musical Theatre edition!

Enjoy tasty drink specials and even tastier show tunes all evening long, with a side of pizza and pizzazz as the Disco Daddies entertain.

So marquee the date in your calendar, grab your friends for a Wicked time and get your tickets to the hottest show on bingo broadway, where the wins come sweeping down the plain!

Disco Daddies Bingo: Musical Theatre Edition

When: September 12, 2024, 6pm

Where: Avalon The Bar, 387 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy

Tickets: Free but table bookings are essential

Accessibility: Avalon The Bar is wheelchair accessible.