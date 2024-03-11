Dootfest III: the Doot Night Rises

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
March 12, 2024
Dootfest III: the Doot Night Rises
Image: Illustrations by Randy Roy

Join your handsome host Randy Roy and a lineup of doot-lightful performers at Dootfest III: the Doot Night Rises, the third iteration of this gleefully silly and exuberant performance series of mask-mandated shows, ensuring access for immune-compromised patrons and performers. Joining beloved host Randy Roy will be Goo, Belial B’Zarr and Teddy Clitter!

When: 14 March, 2024, 8pm
Where: Cafe Gummo, 711 High St, Thornbury 
Tickets: $10 tickets at the door
Accessibility: This event is strictly a mask only show. Cafe Gummo is partially accessible, with a wheelchair ramp and an accessible bathroom with a handrail at the rear of the beer garden. “The bar area itself can get quite congested when busy and a few shallow steps exist throughout the venue.” No strobe lighting used. Contact Cafe Gummo in advance for any specific accessibility questions.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

DYKE
March 12, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

DYKE
Melbourne Scene What's on
Euphoria Social Gala
March 12, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Euphoria Social Gala
Melbourne Scene What's on
Queers Femmes and Thems!
March 12, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queers Femmes and Thems!
Melbourne Stage What's on
Celebrate With The Brisbane Hustlers At Their 2024 Season Launch
March 5, 2024 | Michael James

Celebrate With The Brisbane Hustlers At Their 2024 Season Launch
Brisbane What's on
Watch: Free Queer Films At West End Library
March 5, 2024 | Michael James

Watch: Free Queer Films At West End Library
Brisbane What's on
Djanaba live at Yah Yahs
March 4, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Djanaba live at Yah Yahs
Melbourne Sound What's on