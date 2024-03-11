Join your handsome host Randy Roy and a lineup of doot-lightful performers at Dootfest III: the Doot Night Rises, the third iteration of this gleefully silly and exuberant performance series of mask-mandated shows, ensuring access for immune-compromised patrons and performers. Joining beloved host Randy Roy will be Goo, Belial B’Zarr and Teddy Clitter!

When: 14 March, 2024, 8pm

Where: Cafe Gummo, 711 High St, Thornbury

Tickets: $10 tickets at the door

Accessibility: This event is strictly a mask only show. Cafe Gummo is partially accessible, with a wheelchair ramp and an accessible bathroom with a handrail at the rear of the beer garden. “The bar area itself can get quite congested when busy and a few shallow steps exist throughout the venue.” No strobe lighting used. Contact Cafe Gummo in advance for any specific accessibility questions.