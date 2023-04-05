Drag Haus Ft. Katya: What’s On in Queer Melbourne

A superstar edition of Drag Haus comes to Melbourne this May, headlined by former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant and drag icon Katya Zamolodchikova!

Boasting a star-studded ensemble of Australia’s favourite drag artists, including Eve Elle, Lynnduuuh, Vanity, and of course, Katya, the show promises to be “live, unfiltered, and ready to give you a show!”

“Drag Haus is a showcase of the very best Drag, featuring shows by each of our artists. Q&A, stories, and generally a fun night out,” writes In The Dark Presents, the event’s host and planner.

A Showcase Of The Very Best Drag

For newcomers and drag mega-fans alike, Drag Haus welcomes all to witness the “full spectrum of drag”, and be marvelled by the “wide array of styles, vibes, and talent” amidst an “electric, fully-charged ballroom-like atmosphere”.

“There’s nowhere else you’ll find this much charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent in one place, on one stage.”

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 6 pm to 11 pm.

Where: Chasers Nightclub, South Yarra, Melbourne.

Tickets: $98 – $ 160, here