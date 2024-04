Make your way to King Street, Newtown to see some of Sydney’s premier Drag Queens strut their stuff on stage.

With big names, big wigs, big heels and even bigger attitudes, few places in Sydney, let alone the Inner West, can host drag this fabulous! No venue does it quite like the Newtown Hotel.

For more information, please check out the Newtown Hotel’s website here.

When: Saturdays, 8:30 PM

Where: Newtown Hotel, 174 King St, Newtown