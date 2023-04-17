Drink And Draw With A Drag Queen: What’s On In Queer Sydney

Bronte Nicholls
Bronte Nicholls
April 17, 2023
Drink And Draw With A Drag Queen: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Image: The Fabulous Wonder Mama/Facebook

Join the Fabulous Wonder Mama and enjoy an evening of oil pastel drawing in Drummoyne. Wonder Mama will bring her 20-years of expertise in art, design and illustration to this beginner friendly workshop where she will help you create your own masterpiece. All art supplies are included in your ticket but be sure to bring some snacks and a cheeky bevvy to enjoy throughout the class. Feel free to dress for the occasion and unleash your inner Drag Queen in your most fabulous ensemble!

When: April 28, 7pm-9:30pm

Where: Julie Peadon Art Studio, 71 Lyons Rd, Drummoyne

Price: $70 Adult. Recommended for 18+ participants only.

 

