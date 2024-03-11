DYKE

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
March 12, 2024
DYKE

ShitList Productions will launch their new event for “Dykes and their devotees” at the fabulous Pony Club Gym with a blockbuster lineup. The event will celebrate the culture and history of Dykes in all their forms, and create a space where many Dyke bars and clubs have gone before (and sadly dwindled in number from what they once were). So “dip yourself in honey and come throw yourself at DYKE”, while enjoying amazing performances by Craig Slist, Simona Castricum, OMG Becky!, Jessie Dean, Honey Brown and HipHopHoe, with power ballad karaoke led by Velvet Rose and a Butch runway for you to strut your stuff.

When:  April 6, 2024, 9pm – 2am
Where: Pony Club Gym, 488 High Street, Preston
Tickets: $20–$40
Accessibility: Pony Club Gym is wheelchair accessible.

