ShitList Productions will launch their new event for “Dykes and their devotees” at the fabulous Pony Club Gym with a blockbuster lineup. The event will celebrate the culture and history of Dykes in all their forms, and create a space where many Dyke bars and clubs have gone before (and sadly dwindled in number from what they once were). So “dip yourself in honey and come throw yourself at DYKE”, while enjoying amazing performances by Craig Slist, Simona Castricum, OMG Becky!, Jessie Dean, Honey Brown and HipHopHoe, with power ballad karaoke led by Velvet Rose and a Butch runway for you to strut your stuff.

When: April 6, 2024, 9pm – 2am

Where: Pony Club Gym, 488 High Street, Preston

Tickets: $20–$40

Accessibility: Pony Club Gym is wheelchair accessible.