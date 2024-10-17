Euphoria Social – Scare Kilda Halloween Celebration

Get your ghost glam on and get down to Ellora with Euphoria Social for a fabulous Queer Halloween, a night of spooky community fun as part of Discover St Kilda‘s Scare Kilda festivities!

Dress up as much or as little as you want (inspired by Charli XCX‘s Good Ones Drag Performance Video), enjoy Ellora’s delicious kitchen and bar services, and have a ghoul-lorious time!

And while you wait for this spooky celebration, check out the campaign for Euphoria Social to purchase iconic queer Melbourne venue Beans Bar!

Scare Kilda Halloween with Euphoria Social

When: October 25, 7–11.30pm

Where: Ellora St Kilda, 1 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda

Tickets: $21.97 online only (no tickets on the door)

Accessibility: Ellora St Kilda is upstairs and not lift accessible.

** This event is striclty 18+ and requires photo ID for entry **