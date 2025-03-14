Father Daddy’s Palm Sunday

Melbourne Sound Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
March 14, 2025
Father Daddy’s Palm Sunday

The stage is his church, but it isn’t like any other you’ve heard of, it’s His Eminence, Father Daddy, and the fabulous AC Saunders (7.30pm) and Lizzy & the Licks (8.30pm) bringing you a lavish Palm Sunday spread of jazz, pop, rock, vampy cabaret, comedy and so much more. And if you can’t get enough, Bad Friday is just around the corner (April 18), where Father Daddy will be joined by Electric Self and Eris and the Disciples!

Father Daddy’s Palm Sunday

When: April 13, 2025, 7pm
Where: The Workers Club, 51 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: $15
Accessibility: The Workers Club is wheelchair accessible, with an accessible gender-neutral bathroom.

**This event is strictly 18+ **

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Queer Cabaret Merri-bek
March 14, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queer Cabaret Merri-bek
Melbourne Stage What's on
Here You Come Again: The Dolly Parton Musical (Approved by Dolly Herself) Is On Its Way To Australia
March 13, 2025 | Staff Writers

Here You Come Again: The Dolly Parton Musical (Approved by Dolly Herself) Is On Its Way To Australia
Melbourne Sydney What's on
Tom Allen – Completely
March 11, 2025 | Staff Writers

Tom Allen – Completely
Brisbane Melbourne Sydney What's on
Candide at Sydney Opera House
March 11, 2025 | Staff Writers

Candide at Sydney Opera House
Sydney What's on
Mario Kart Tournament At Beans Bar
March 11, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Mario Kart Tournament At Beans Bar
Melbourne Scene What's on
Queer Social: An Introduction To Silver Clay With Maria
March 11, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queer Social: An Introduction To Silver Clay With Maria
Melbourne Scene What's on