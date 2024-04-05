By JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Forget Throwback Thursday! Come boogie away to a musical golden era with ‘Flashback Fridays’ at Palms on Oxford, featuring DJ Dan Condon.

The decks will be spinning with all retro disco classics for you to live out your dancing queen fantasies. The event starts at 8:00 PM and runs late into the night. Bring as many people as you can with you for a magical night under the disco ball.

For more information, visit Palms on Oxford’s website here.

When: Fridays, 7 PM until late.

Where: 124 Oxford St, Darlinghurst