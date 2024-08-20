Frankston Pride Formal

August 20, 2024
Queer youth and allies, it’s time for a night you’ll never forget at the Frankston Pride Formal!

Imagine the formal of your dreams, surrounded by other young LGBTQIA+ people and allies ❤️

Dance the night away in whatever makes you feel fabulous and free, with tasty snacks and soft drink, guest entertainers, a polaroid booth and so much more.

Add your own tunes to the collaborative playlist, make friends and connect with your community on a night to remember!

When: August 30, 2024, 6–9pm
Where: Indoor location in Frankston to be announced in the days prior to the event for safety and privacy.
Tickets: $5 booking essential.
Accessibility: The event’s venue will be wheelchair accessible, and has been designed to be safe, supervised and inclusive, with changing areas on site so you can get ready in safety, a chill space, earplugs, youth workers and accredited security.

**This event is strictly for LGBTQIA+ youth and allies aged 12-17 **

