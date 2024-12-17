Do you need documents signed, certified or witnessed? From Stat Decs, certifying documents like wills, ID documents or qualifications, or the witnessing of signatures, the friendly JPs (Justice of the Peace) are here to help you get your official documents, and they’re free.

They also specialise in documents relevant to the LGBTIQA+ communities, and can assist with Enduring Powers of Attorney, Medical Decision Making and basic Wills.

So come along and get “life’s important paperwork sorted” at the only Document Signing Centre within 10kms of the Melbourne CBD that isn’t a police station or law court.



Free Justice of the Peace Signings at the VPC

When: Sundays 11am–3pm (excluding Public Holiday Weekends)

Where: Pride Gallery, The Victorian Pride Centre, 79/81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda

Tickets: Free!

Accessibility: The Victorian Pride Centre is Wheelchair Accessible, full accommodations are here.