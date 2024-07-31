Gay Ski Week Australia
For those who love winter thrills, fun in the snow and great company, the ultimate winter getaway awaits at Gay Ski Week Australia.
From August 30 to September 8 2024 at St Falls Resort in Falls Creek (VIC), this LGBTQIA+ event in the breathtaking Australian Alps promises a blend of adventure, relaxation, and inclusivity, making it the perfect destination for the LGBTQIA+ community.
With full ski-in and ski-out access, you can hit the slopes straight from your doorstep on your own or with friends.
After a day of exhilarating runs, there’s nothing better than unwinding in your private hot-tub for some cheeky post snow beverages with a few of your best Judys.
Gay Ski Week Australia isn’t just for ski enthusiasts; with over 40 events tailored for all interests and identities, there’s something for everyone, including non-skiers!
Whether you’re carving up the slopes or enjoying the vibrant nightlife, the inclusive atmosphere welcomes everyone to join the celebration.
Ready to make unforgettable memories? Visit www.pointsofdifference.com/STAR or call the team at Points of Difference Travel & Events directly on 1300 990 390 to book your “Big Package” deal. Book by Friday August 9 and save 30% on Festival Registration & Event Passes when using the code “STAR30” at checkout.
See you on the slopes!
When? 30 August – 8 September 2024
Where? St Falls Resort, Falls Creek, Victoria
