For those who love winter thrills, fun in the snow and great company, the ultimate winter getaway awaits at Gay Ski Week Australia.

From August 30 to September 8 2024 at St Falls Resort in Falls Creek (VIC), this LGBTQIA+ event in the breathtaking Australian Alps promises a blend of adventure, relaxation, and inclusivity, making it the perfect destination for the LGBTQIA+ community.

With full ski-in and ski-out access, you can hit the slopes straight from your doorstep on your own or with friends.

After a day of exhilarating runs, there’s nothing better than unwinding in your private hot-tub for some cheeky post snow beverages with a few of your best Judys.

Gay Ski Week Australia isn’t just for ski enthusiasts; with over 40 events tailored for all interests and identities, there’s something for everyone, including non-skiers!

Whether you’re carving up the slopes or enjoying the vibrant nightlife, the inclusive atmosphere welcomes everyone to join the celebration.

Ready to make unforgettable memories? Visit www.pointsofdifference.com/STAR or call the team at Points of Difference Travel & Events directly on 1300 990 390 to book your “Big Package” deal. Book by Friday August 9 and save 30% on Festival Registration & Event Passes when using the code “STAR30” at checkout.

See you on the slopes!

When? 30 August – 8 September 2024

Where? St Falls Resort, Falls Creek, Victoria